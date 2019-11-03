Toast to the breakfast club

It’ s said that a good breakfast can fuel you up and get you ready for the day. Before the Monday morning blues creep in, pick yourself up with some great English breakfast.

Here are five popular all-day breakfast spots you can head to and start your week.

The Egg Factory

Known for their healthy and continental breakfast options, ‘The Egg Factory’ in St Mark’s Road is just the place you would like to visit before you get to the office. Try ‘The Great Mexican Breakfast’ which consists of scrambled eggs, wrapped tortilla, sausages and juice or their ‘All Angreji Breakfast’ which has toast, egg, chicken bacon, sausages, mushroom and juice. Though these options are enough to fill yourself up, if you want to try out something else, you can order the omelettes or scrambled eggs too.

Where: 29, Ground Floor, Whitehouse, opposite SBI Bank, St Marks Road

Price: Rs 750 (for two) + taxes

Eddy’s Cafe

If you like to keep your breakfast light, opt for the ‘Amfreville’ from their breakfast menu. You can choose between fried egg, omelette or scrambled egg to go with baked beans, sauteed mushroom and grilled potato. And for an extensive plate, you can choose between ‘Her Majesty’ and ‘Veggie Brekkie’. They also have options in omelettes, sandwiches and salads. Don’t forget to order coffee with it!

Where: 314, 6th Main, Defence Colony, 2nd Stage, Indiranagar

Price: Rs 800 (for two) + taxes

Smoke House Deli

A small and compact all-day breakfast menu with options like ‘Granola Chunks With Honey and Curd’ and ‘A Bowl of Freshly Cut Fruits’ to ‘Pancakes’, ‘Omelettes’ and ‘Poached Eggs’, is sure to keep your Monday morning blues at bay. Sip on some of their refreshing tea or coffee before your head to work.

Where: 52/ 53, Ground Floor, Lavelle Road

Price: Rs 1,600 (for two) + taxes

154 Breakfast Club

‘The Big Breakfast’ section on their menu has an array of options ranging from ‘veg medley’ and ‘chicken medley’ to ‘porky treat’ and ‘non-veg spread’.

Their breakfast menu is quite extensive, but don’t shy away from trying out something unusual. The pancakes and waffles are also among their fast-moving items.

Where: 154, 8th Main Road, Koramangala 3rd Block

Price: Rs 900 (for two)

The Hole In The Wall

This place is one of the most popular breakfast spots for both college-goers and corporates. Thanks to their extensive breakfast menu, one often finds it difficult to choose whether to go for their fast-moving pancakes and waffles or the crispy fried deviled eggs. Take your time and choose what suits your palette the best.

Where: 4, 8th Main Road, Koramangala 4th Block

Price: Rs 600 (for two) + taxes