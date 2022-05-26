Tribute to drum guruBabu Sukumar today

Babu School of Rhythms is organising a musical tribute to its founder Babu Sukumar, who passed away two years ago.

‘Samarpanam’ is a tribute to Babu, who founded the school in Thyagaraja Nagar. The event is being conducted after two years of his death, due to the Covid restraints.

The tribute consists of performances by his senior disciples followed by a special performance from a jazz trio featuring Vivek Santosh, Tony Das, Bruthva Caleb and Arun Kumar. The final act of is by the renowned fusion band, Layatharanga. The event is also set to release a drums notation book.

Babu was a part of many musical bands. In 1975, he joined the ‘Blue Boys Band’, a popular Bengaluru musical team then. He moved on to ‘Talk of the Town’ in 1976, and joined the Western group ‘Soft Rocks’ in 1980.

“My father enjoyed all kinds of music. So we have arranged a special event by having different genres performed,” said Arun Kumar, renowned drummer and son of Sukumar Babu.

The school is also felicitating senior musicians and technicians of Karnataka. A special award in the name of Babu Sukumar will be presented to senior drummer Balaji. A musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri wraps up the two-day musical Extravaganza.

‘Samarpanam’ is on May 27 at 4.30 pm and Annual Day on May 28 at 10 am, Patti Sabhangana, N R colony.