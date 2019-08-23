Udumba's Geetha is like me: actress Chirashree Anchan

Udumba’, which released on Friday, stars Pavan Shaurya and Chirashree Anchan in lead roles. Chirashree who shot for the film three years ago says it was meant to be her debut film into Sandalwood.

The actress, who took her baby steps into the industry with ‘Huliraaya’, says that she found working in ‘Udumba’ easy.

“Though I was new to the industry, no one treated me that way. The director was supportive and kind. He would convey the gist of the lines I had to deliver in a patient manner and always allowed me enough time to settle into the character,” she says.

Chirashree portrays the role of Geetha, a nursing student who hails from a coastal area and comes to study in Bengaluru. “The film is based on fishermen and how their lives are,” she says.

She had to express a lot more with her eyes in ‘Huliraaya’, while in ‘Udumba’ she had to speak more. “I have more screentime in this film.”

When asked about her role in this film, she explains, “Geetha is very similar to who I am. She is bubbly, talkative and innocent. I also keep smiling and talk a lot. It was easy to portray the role.”

Movie shoots can be quite challenging, and weather played its games with the team of ‘Udumba’ too.

“We shot a song ‘Nannole Neene Thane’ on a hilltop at Kottigehara near Chikkamagaluru. When we were going up the hill, it started raining, and we had to go down and wait for the rain to stop. Additionally, when we were on the top, we couldn’t see anything clearly as it was misty, ” she adds.

The actress, who has had two releases in three years in Sandalwood, has completed shooting for her next film ‘Kaliveera’. “I’ve signed my next project ‘Shivanpaada’ by ‘Bangari’ director Ma Chandru. There is a lot to explore in the industry,” she signs off.

More about Chirashree

The actress hails from Mangaluru.

She is an animal lover and owns four dogs Casper, Babloo, Candy and Lisa, and five cats Simba, Button, Pandey, Caesar, and Needle.

Her debut film ‘Huliraaya’ released in 2017. She didn’t sport any makeup for the role.

Chirashree who is known in Tulu movies made her debut into Tamil film industry with ‘Aghavan’, which was directed by APG Elumalai.

‘Udumba’ trailer was viral

The film which is directed by Shivaraj was the buzz of the town when its trailer released a few weeks ago. It fetched around 4.11 lakh views in just a few days.