With curfews coming up, Covid volunteers back in action

With the threat of a full-blown third wave looming, Bengaluru is reactivating a Covid relief network which had worked tirelessly through the pandemic peaks in 2020 and 2021.

Given their learnings through the first and second waves, the volunteers say they are prepared to respond faster this time around.

Being social

This voluntary organisation has readied a team of six doctors, two nutritionists, two mental health counsellors and a dietician from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi for teleconsultation.

A squad of 12 bikers will deliver groceries and essentials like Vitamin C tablets to people in case the curfew escalates to a lockdown later.

Founder Praveen Shukla, who works as a clinical researcher, says, “Since we posted a shout-out on Instagram on January 2, at least 10 people have messaged asking questions like, ‘Which hospital is accepting Covid patients?’ to ‘What should a person with mild symptoms eat?’. We have passed these queries to doctors on our team, and the BBMP officials concerned.”

They have started offering free yoga sessions online and a virtual talk about Omicron is in the offing.

Contact on 96209 61824 on WhatsApp, beingsocial.ens on Instagram, OfficialBSENS on Twitter

Emergency Response Team, and Mercy Mission

Over 100 people volunteer for these two groups, whichever needs them first. They have internal teams dedicated to escalating requests, coordinating logistics, arranging teleconsulations, and finding hospital beds and ambulances. They work in co-ordination with medical and civic authorities, and are prepared for any eventuality.

“This week, we helped a few people get tested. The volunteers are monitoring the progress of those who have tested positive and are under home quarantine,” says volunteer Mohammed Ibrahim Akram, director of a restaurant chain. The group will shortly reactivate the chat feature on covidhelplinebangalore.com, a helpline data centre for all things related to the pandemic (including travel restrictions).

Contact ERT on 98440 14431, mercymission1 on Twitter, 86608 56709 (Mercy Mission helpline)

Student Helpdesk (Covid)

Nearly 250 volunteers, mostly students, had united on WhatsApp during the first and the second wave to help the poor find testing centres, hospital admission, medical advice and burial space.

Since the past week, they have got eight calls from people looking for ambulances and oxygen cylinders.

Contact on Whatsapp 83103 82643 (food), 93806 66074 (ambulance), 96114 08909 (medical assistance)

Food Warriors Bengaluru

With a network of volunteers, home baker Samantha Lazaro was able to serve over 3,500 home meals to Covid-affected families during the second wave. The meals are free but the families have to arrange for the pick-up.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that her group was back to help.

There is no set menu but a meal usually comprises dal, curry and roti or rice. It is low on oil and spice, and is prepared and packed for lunch and dinner. Some volunteers also send idlis and bakes. Each volunteer can prepare meals for a patient’s family for up to a week.

“This time, we are asking people to share their RT-PCR report for us to confirm and attend to genuine cases,” says Samantha.

Contact on 98809 45552, Foodwarriors.blr on Instagram