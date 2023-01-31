3-day festival to promote rudra veena

A music festival on rudra veena, protected and promoted as a world heritage instrument by UNESCO, will be held in Bengaluru this week.
Rudraveena Basantotsav will open with a seminar and workshop on February 2, 11 am onwards at Hotel UT Elegance, Gandhi Nagar. Rudra veena practitioners such as Carsten Wicke and Jyoti Hegde, and music director Vijay Singh will lead the sessions.
Between February 3 and 4, rudra veena recitals will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra from 5 pm. Bahauddin Dagar and Suvir Misra from Mumbai, Subramanya Hegde from Bengaluru, Zahid Faridi Desai from Karwar, Jyoti from Sirsi, and Wicke from Germany will perform.
The festival will espouse the educational, entertainment and spiritual value of the stringed instrument. It is free to enter and open to all.
