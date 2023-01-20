5 apps to handle exam stress

With exam season almost here, it is important to stay calm and relaxed. Here are five fun apps to manage stress and feel refreshed. The apps can be found on iOS and Android.

Put them in Right

This is an organising game by Lummus Game. As the name suggests, the gameplay involves arranging and organising household items to clear levels. It has a variety of modes, you can choose one based on your needs. The ‘relax’ mode offers simple, calming tasks for people who find cleaning therapeutic. Another mode is ‘wisdom’, which features some puzzle-like tasks, which will need you to put on your thinking cap. The game also includes another element — a cat — that will bother you during levels just as a pet would.

Color Switch

This is a solo project developed by David Reichelt. The game is quite intuitive and easy to understand. You control a coloured ball by tapping the screen to make it jump. It will pass through obstacles of matching colour but the game spices things up by changing the ball’s colour from time to time. The art-style is vibrant but minimalist, and the groovy soundtrack complements the gameplay. To keep the game fresh and exciting.

Bejeweled Classic

Popcap’s Bejeweled Classic relies on visuals and ASMR to make the act of clearing gems as satisfying as possible. It is a traditional match three game, where the aim is to align three or more matching tiles horizontally or vertically. It includes music that is reminiscent of a whimsical yet relaxing fantasy score. The game also features a ‘Zen’ mode among others wherein one can customise ambient sounds and other self affirmation mantras, which will be displayed on screen.

Colouring Luna-Colouring Book

If you like art, you can try Colouring Luna-Colouring Book by Floralmong company, which sells itself as a “story colouring book”. The fairytale narrative gives a sense of purpose to the colouring loop. It has three “episodes” you can engage in where you will find yourself colouring stained glass-like pictures to the melodies in the background. The pictures get successively larger and more intricate in detail. It provides a preset palette but you can switch to custom colouring too.

LibriVox

A good story can be a good getaway during breaks. LibriVox is an audiobook software with a collection of about 40,000 classic public domain books. It has chapter-based divisions of books and allows you to adjust the reading speed. A sleep timer stops playback after a stipulated time and is useful if you are listening to audiobooks during bedtime. You can filter the audiobooks by genre or use the search bar for something specific.