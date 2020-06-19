Animated films take centre stage

Peter Rabbit 2:The Runaway

Directed by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2 follows the story of Peter and his adventure to the big city where he meets new friends who appreciate his mischievousness. It is set to have an international release on August 7.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

This PG movie revolves around the main characters of the Nickelodeon Tv show. SpongeBob and Patrik explore the lost city of Atlantis on a mission to the former’s pet snail. The movie, directed by Tim Hill, centres around friendship. Initially set to release in May, it will now hit the screens on August 7.

The Croods 2

The Croods family is back this time with a rival family, the Betterments, who claim to be more evolved and better than them. The first installment of the movie was a box office hit, leading to the franchise being born. Directed by Joel Crawford, the DreamWorks Animation film is set for a Christmas release.

Connected

The movie revolves around the Mitchells, a modern family of four. Katie Mitchell is accepted into her dream film school. Rick Mitchell, the dad, decides to have a family cross-country trip to drop Katie off at her college. The trip ends up with the family having to save the world. The Mitchells now have to work together to save the world. The movie is set to be released on October 23.

Soul

Supposed to be running in theatres now, the Pixar movie revolves around a middle-aged musician who has lost his passion for music. The movie is voiced by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey and has been compared to Pixar’s hit film Inside Out. It’s now slated for a November 20 release.

The One and Only Ivan

Directed by Thea Shamrock, the movie revolves around circus animals Ivan, a gorilla, and Stella, an elephant, as they try to piece together Ivan’s past and escape captivity. It is set to release on August 21.