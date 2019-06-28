‘Chamak’ composer looks forward to experimenting

Bengaluru lad Judah Sandhy is one of the people who keeping Sandalwood abuzz with his fresh tunes. He debuted in 2015 with ‘Thamisra’, directed by Prakash Hassan.

Judah is known for his hit numbers in ‘Operation Alamelamma’ and ‘Chamak’. ‘Chamak’ also helped Judah enter the Tollywood industry. He composed music for the Telugu film ‘ABCD’, starring Allu Sirish and Rukshar Dhillon.

In a chat with Metrolife, he talks about his work, the music industry and more.

You seem to have a busy schedule. How do you organise your work?

Being efficient is what I believe in. I prioritise work based on my deadlines; keeping your mind fixed upon creating the scores for the situation.

When and what drew you to the music industry?

It was when I was in college that I decided to pursue music seriously. I started a band called ‘Slain’, which became quite popular among our batchmates. Once I graduated, I wanted to take up music as my profession and here I am doing it.

Whom are you inspired by?

I keep telling myself that I know nothing. That helps me explore, and I end up with an idea. Among the artistes, I look up to Timbaland and Pharell Williams.

What’s your most favourite part about this line of work?

Experimenting leading to realise your skills and the joy of always knowing that today’s song is not your last song.

What are the challenges that you face?

My laziness is my biggest and only challenge.

Any favourite performance venues or incidents?

I performed with my band in Kohima, Nagaland, where around ten thousand people were jumping and shouting to my music.

Any advice to music aspirants?

Be willing. Always practice. Never compete and be original.