Clubs in Bengaluru for filmmakers and film enthusiasts

If you’re a film buff and you’re looking for like-minded people with whom you can have a detailed discussion on your favourite flicks, look no further. These film clubs around Bengaluru focus on an array of topics from climate change to social causes.

Climate Film Club

Started by the Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC) in collaboration with the Initiative for Climate Action, the Climate Film Club screens documentaries and feature films on “issues surrounding climate crisis,” shares Siddharth Lakshman, who co-runs the club. After the screening, the members debate and discuss the message of the film. Siddharth informs us that their members are a diverse mix of students, film enthusiasts and, sometimes, even farmers who stop by after the BCC farmer’s market. “The participants get a chance to learn and also offer distinct perspectives on the matter,” he notes. Meetups are held on the first Saturday of every month in the BCC office in Yeshwanthpur at 3 pm. “There is no entry fee but donations are welcome,” adds Siddharth.

For queries, contact siddharth@blrcreativecircus. com

Underground Film Club

Curated by Falah Faisal, the Underground Film Club aims to present hidden gems. Disappointed by the selection on OTT platforms, Falah wants to shine a light on films that tackle ‘relevant social issues’. “The ability to watch movies on our phones has made cinema a solo endeavour,” Falah rues.

He hopes the club will help in the revival of film watching as a collective experience. They plan to hold screenings on the last Friday of each month. There is no entry fee. Falah recommends arriving at least 10 minutes prior to the stipulated time, to interact with fellow movie enthusiasts. The first screening will be held today at 7 pm, at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

Contact Atta Galatta at 96325 10126 for queries

Lahe Lahe Film Club

The Film Club hosted by Lahe Lahe meets on the third Saturday of each month from 4 pm to 5 pm. They don’t hold screenings, instead, members get together to discuss movies they have watched. “It gives you the opportunity to learn more about lesser-known movies from around the world,” notes the co-founder of Lahe Lahe, Mansee Shah Thard. While they occasionally touch on technical aspects of cinematography, the story and themes of the film are the primary concerns.

Held at Lahe Lahe, a performing arts centre in Indiranagar, each session costs Rs 150 to attend. Walk-in registrations are also accepted.

Contact 98862 94444 for any queries

Suchitra Film Society

The Suchitra Film Society is one of the older film clubs in India. Film societies have some benefits over theatre screenings, says Harish Mallya, joint secretary of the Suchitra Film Society. “Censorship is often exempted when aired for educational purposes, and you get to watch movies that generally don’t make it to the theatre,” he elucidates.

Films curated by a committee are screened weekly based on a theme for the month. Members can also participate in the festivals and workshops they hold. The film appreciation course for instance, sheds light on the different aspects of films from culture to politics.

There are also workshops that explore techniques of filmmaking and cinematography. To become a member, you will need to fill a Google form and pay a fee of Rs 2,000 after which a renewal of Rs 1,000 needs to be paid annually.

For further information on membership visit suchitrafilmsociety.com or call 98866 24687