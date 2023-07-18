'David' to hit theatres this week

Kannada film ‘David’ is set to release in theatres across Karnataka this Friday. The global pandemic forced the film’s release to be put on hold after a distributors’ screening in Cannes, France in 2019.

Shreyas Chinga, the director, who also plays the lead role in the film, says, “This is my first solo launch and I hope that the film will take off on its own. Post the pandemic, there are so many films awaiting release, and more theaters are closing down or losing business every day.”

The film is titled after the antagonist. Peter Grabinski — who has been a background artiste in films — plays the role of David.

It begins as four parallel stories, which merge towards the end of the film. “Even if we had released the film a few years from now, it would still be relevant, so we are hoping for the best,” adds Shreyas.