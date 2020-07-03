Dealing with your pet's anxiety

Ziggy, a one-year-old indie pup was never too keen on being left alone. It took him a few months to learn to soothe himself when his parents left for work. The lockdown, however, has undone this. “When we first got him we made it a point to leave him alone for half an hour everyday until he got used to being left alone. But, during the lockdown we avoided stepping out,” says Radhika Anilkumar, Ziggy’s parent.

With the easing down of the lockdown and people resuming work, many parents are facing the same dilemma. Their pets who got used to having their family around day-in and day-out for almost four months are unable to cope with being left alone.

Separation anxiety

Most dogs learn at an early age that, when their family leaves the house, they will always return. Knowing this helps them feel secure when they’re alone.

Some dogs take longer than others to learn, and feel anxious when they spend time away from us. They deal with this by misbehaving — destroying and chewing up furniture or other items, continuous barking and whining.

Shagun Ohri, parent to Goofy, a Retriever-Spitz mix and Snowy, a Terrier mix says that as a freelancer she has always been working from home. However, earlier she used to also frequent cafes to work. “When the lockdown started we started going up and sitting in our balcony and leave them alone. That way they get used to being alone,” she says. For those who don’t have a garden or a balcony, simply staying in your room for a few hours while you work should do the trick.

Encourage independence

Sonia, parent of Labs Maya and Mogambo says that she lives with three other people, leaving the pets completely alone is not an option. “But we made it a point to leave them on their own and allow them the freedom they would enjoy if we weren’t home,” she says.

Encourage your dog to play by himself or simply spend some time alone. If they get used to being around you all the time, it can get very difficult to not see you constantly. “It’s not like you can explain the situation to them. So it’s best to try and not change much for them even while you are home,” she adds.

Don’t make a fuss

If you do sit separately and work, or happen to step out, don’t make a big deal when you do return. Establish the idea that you leaving is normal. Wait until your pet has calmed before you give them attention.

Sleep separately

Make sure your dog takes naps in their own bed and not always next to you on the sofa or on your bed. Shagun says that it’s best to make this a part of your routine.

“They know when their play time is up and my dogs go and sleep on their bed without a fuss now. They do come in later in the night and sleep on the bed, but you can’t do anything about that,” she says.

Build resilience

If your dog is particularly attached to one person, it’s a good idea to share the load of their daily care.

This helps your dog to feel secure even when their favourite pack member isn’t at home.

Ask other family members to become involved with your dog’s feeding, walking, snuggling and playtime until they gradually learn to feel safe with whoever they’re spending time with.

Stick to a routine

Stick to a routine as much as possible, says Sonia. The return to work and normalcy is most likely to be a gradual one than an abrupt one. Either way, the transition would be easier for pets if you follow a schedule.

“If you are working form home, sit separately from your pet. But take him for a walk at the same time everyday. They will learn quickly that they need to be alone till it’s their walk time,” she says.