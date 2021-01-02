Flavours of warmth and comfort

At the beginning of 2020, restauranteurs and food lovers had many expectations. With customers deciding the new places they wanted to explore and chefs bringing their A-game, they had it all planned out.

Unfortunately, the pandemic took over and the lockdown made many sceptical about dining out. Nevertheless, chefs aren’t losing hope. Going with the times, they are more equipped to cater to their customers without ignoring the health code.

This year, the focus is on providing happy, warm and top-notch comfort food that’s not too heavy on the pocket.

Metrolife spoke to a few chefs who tell us what are some of the dishes customers should look forward to this year.

Texture Surge by chef Adarsh Thomas

Chef Adarsh Thomas, founder and chef at The Craving Therapy, New Thippasandra, describes the dish as “a surge of texture and flavour that has a base of vanilla sable, layered with a slice of tiger sponge and filled with a raisin and cashew caramel fudge, topped with deep-fried rosette cookies”.

He points out that the signature dessert is inspired by his childhood memories. The elements and flavours are what he grew up on.

Decadent Gluten-free Bitter Chocolate by chef Saravanan

Executive chef at Cakewala, chef Saravanan believes that bitter chocolate is one of this year’s trend. Describing the dish, he says, “It’s a rich indulgent pastry with the goodness of almond and bitter chocolate to improve your health quotient.”

He believes that the ingredients will complement each other to give a wholesome and rich experience. The chocolate cake is made with almond flour and organic honey.

Mulberry Glazed Doughnuts by chef Mariah Vallapaly

Chef Mariah Vallapaly, certified pastry chef and home business owner of Gazelle by Mariah, says her focus was to make a new product that can look and taste good without using artificial colours and flavours.

“That’s how I came up with the idea of making tropical fruit-flavoured doughnuts for which I have only used mulberry juice instead of artificial colour,” she says.

Mulberry, passion fruit, miniature orange, strawberry and blueberry are some of the flavoured doughnuts she makes.