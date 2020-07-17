Grandma’s easy immunity boosting recipes

Grandmothers seem to have an instant cure for almost everything — sore throat, cold and fever, stomach ache. These are traditional tried and tested medicines that have stood the test of time and what’s most interesting is that the ingredients required to make these are available in your backyard.

Here are some of these immunity-boosting solutions for the season.

Lime and honey

Drink warm water with lemon juice and honey first thing in the morning. While this is an old practice, there is considerable scientific backing that proves that this habit not only boosts your immunity but also aids digestion and increases metabolism.

Honey and turmeric

A common practice to soothe cold and cough is to mix honey and turmeric. You can consume it directly (three to four times a day). Drink it in the form of tea, or if you have a sore throat you can even gargle using this.

Raw garlic does wonders

You should eat raw garlic first thing in the morning or before you go to sleep. Studies have proven that garlic has many health benefits, including boosting the immune system, reducing blood pressure and lowering cholesterol levels.

Spice trail

Blend together dry ginger, pepper, jeera, coriander, elichi and tulsi. Add water to the mix and boil for ten minutes. Strain it, mix in some jaggery and drink it. The multiple health benefits of all the above spices will help you become stronger and healthier.

Kadha

This herbal decoction contains a blend of ajwain, cardamom (elaichi) and cinnamon. Add a teaspoon of each in water and let it rest for five minutes before straining and drinking. You can add honey or jaggery to sweeten it. All three have anti-inflammatory properties. Ajwain and elaichi are also known to provide relief for cold and cough.