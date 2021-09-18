I prefer quality over quantity, says Atul Jindal

Bollywood choreographer Atul Jindal is gearing up for the most challenging song of his life. Titled ‘Kanta Laga’, it features not one but three big artists, namely Yo Yo Honey Singh, and sibling duo Neha and Tony Kakkar. In a freewheeling chat with Metrolife, founder of Delhi-based Big Dance Centre recounts his journey from bagging his first assignment to working with legends like Amitabh Bachchan.

What inspired you to become a Bollywood choreographer?

The Bollywood dance bug bit me early on, when I would dance at parties and family functions. But I realised if I needed to pursue it professionally, I would need to train. So I joined Broadway Dance Centre in New York in 2008 and later, trained in camera work from the University of Southern California. This taught me how to visualise the music for ‘the camera’. In terms of inspiration, I look up to Farah Khan and her songs like ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ and ‘Chaiyan Chaiyan’. I also enjoyed Saroj Khan’s ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’.

Was your family supportive of your career?

Yes, I am quite blessed. I was the first Indian to be selected for training at Broadway in 2008. The course cost Rs 25 lakh but my parents didn’t discourage me. If your parents can see your passion, they will support you (in the best way possible).

What were your initial years in the industry like?

I did my first song in 2013. It was ‘Blue Eyes’. I have done ‘Love Dose’, ‘4 Bottle Vodka’, ‘Loca Loca’ and many others since. But I am choosy about projects. I am happy to do just eight songs a year. Quality matters more to me than quantity. My journey is not limited to music video choreography alone. I run Big Dance Centre in Delhi and with that, I want to impart dance education and create a community of dancers in India.

Which celebrities have you enjoyed working with?

I loved working with Amitabh Bachchan on the song ‘Party with the Bhoothnath’ from ‘Bhoothnath Returns’. He is a superstar yet he is humble and professional. He practised the song three days back-to-back. In terms of a personal favourite, it’s Honey Singh. He is a complete performer. He sings well, dances well and he has a great aura. Sometimes background dancers find it difficult to match up to his dance style.

What makes ‘Kanta Laga’ a tough song to choreograph?

To choreograph a song that suits the dance styles of three artists and is yet ‘new school’ and commercially viable, is a little difficult. Cracking the hook step is always tricky and the pandemic has made it even more challenging. Earlier, we could rehearse in dance halls and change the steps if artists weren’t comfortable. These things are difficult to spot and coordinate on Zoom. I’m not a fan of virtual dance training. I hope we overcome these difficult times soon.

Tell us about your creative process.

I play a song 50-60 times to form a connection with it. Only then can I think of the style and steps to go with it. I also have to keep the artists in mind — whether they are gifted dancers or not. I have to consider the space, whether it will be shot at a stadium, on a staircase, or in a room. I have to think over the feel of the song. You can’t simply copy what’s trending (in the dance world).