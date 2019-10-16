I want to be known for my talent: Betty Gabriel

American actor Betty Gabriel initially set out to be a veterinarian but while in college, she got hooked to the arts, began painting and realised that she had a performer in her. That’s when she changed paths and decided that she wanted to enter showbiz.

The young star has given an iconic performance as Georgina in the Oscar-winning film ‘Get Out’. She is popular for her roles in films like ‘The Experimenter’, ‘The Purge: Election Year’, ‘Beyond Skyline’ and ‘Adopt a Highway.’ Her latest series, ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’, where she experiments with horror again, releases on October 30 on Sony Pix and AXN. In an interview with Metrolife, Betty talks about her role and more.

What impressed you the most when you heard the script of ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’?

I really like how intelligent and wise the makers are. It seemed to me that they did a lot of homework and research. The director was able to translate something complicated into a simple narrative. I think that’s really hard to do.

What has been your most challenging moment when shooting for this series?

I would say I had to shoot the whole series basically in two days. And we didn’t have a lot of rehearsal time. That was the challenge.

You have done many horror films. Has that helped you look at the genre in a different way?

I was not a fan of it before but I realised that actors who have worked in this genre command a lot of respect. It has also just made me respect the actors involved in it because it’s a huge challenge to have to create a fear out of absolutely nothing. To pretend to scream at the sight of a monster and run as if you are being chased-- these things are not easy to do. But these characters are indeed rewarding and moulds you into a complete actor.

Of all the projects that you have done so far, which one has brought you a lot of appreciation?

‘Get Out’ was well received. I had a lot of people talking about the scenes I am in. I wanted to, in my own style, create a sort of iconic horror movie scene. I am glad that movie brought me a lot of appreciation.

Did you always want to be an actor?

No, I want to become a veterinarian. That was my childhood dream. And while I was in college, I got my degree in painting and I also found out that I had a free-spirited performer in me. As I grew older, I was more convinced that I was meant to be a performer.

Has your childhood played a huge part in the decision?

Like most Americans, I was also glued to the television and never missed a single show. I had cousins too and we would all watch all the series and movies too. The showbiz turned out to an exciting proposition. Acting was always there at the back of my mind.

Do you see yourself acting in a romantic or a comedy movie someday?

Yes. I hope so. While I embrace the darkness in myself and I am hooked to the horror genre, I don’t think entertainment is complete without trying roles in other genres. I would surely love to try something that is light-hearted and fun.

Do you feel typecast after having done so many horror movies?

Not really. Most of my horror series and movies have been well-accepted. That gave me the impetus to do more. I don’t really bother if I am being typecast but I’ve always wanted to work on good stories and want to be associated with good content. I want to be known for my talent.