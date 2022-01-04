Kannada books on sale

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS,
  Jan 04 2022
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 22:47 ist
The Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara (Kannada Book Authority) is offering a 50 per cent discount on its publications throughout January, both online and offline. 

The government organisation, with its head office at Kannada Bhavana, JC Road, aims to bridge the gap between authors, publishers and readers and make Kannada literature available to readers across the state, says Kiran Singh K V, administrative officer. 

“Keeping these goals in mind, we provide discounts three times a year, for Republic Day in January, Independence Day in August, and Rajyotsava in November,” he says. With a catalogue of 600 titles, covering works by such greats as Kuvempu, Bendre, K S Narasimhaswamy, U R Ananthamurthy and A K Ramanujan, the books can be picked up from Sirigannada Pustaka Malige, just behind Ravindra Kalakshetra. 

“The books are also available at the offices of the assistant directors of Kannada and culture. There are 30 such offices across Karnataka, besides 11 bookstores,” says Singh. 

The pandemic has boosted the sale of Kannada books online. After the second wave, sales went up dramatically, especially online.The catalogue includes history, folklore, medicine and biographies, but the most popular genres in Bengaluru are fiction and poetry, he says. “Literary works sell the most. We’re also creating complete works — samagra sahitya — of various authors,” he says.

For details, head to kannadapustakapradhikara.com

