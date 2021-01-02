Revised passages trigger debate among experts

Recently the Karnataka government removed a passage in sixth standard textbooks because it hurt “Brahmin sentiments”. The passage in question attributed food shortage in the vedic ages to ritual animal sacrifices done by Brahmins.

But is the statement historically accurate?

History professor, Prerana Srimaal, says that while there were movements against ritual sacrifice it was more of a lifestyle change than a religious one. “If I have to draw a parallel it would be like the shift towards veganism now. It was a rejection of a culture of excess,” she explains.

She adds that while it is wrong to include passages that have no historical basis, it was also wrong for the Brahmin community to push for a reform solely based on hurt sentiments and for the government to oblige them. “The opportunity must be used to teach children about a sustainable lifestyle rather than communalise the matter,” she explains.

Should sentiments alter textbooks?

“In a democratic country, everyone must have the space to raise their voice against what they believe is unjust and be heard. That should not be curbed and should be equally available to everyone,” says Prerana.

She adds that once an issue is raised it must not automatically lead to the removal or addition of material. “The claim must be examined by a competent body who must suggest appropriate changes,” she says.

Malavika Binny, history professor, says that a certain sensibility has to be shown in addressing issues related to historically marginalised communities, a category Brahmins don’t fall under.

“One also has to call a spade a spade. Can we deny the Holocaust or fascist regime under Hitler because it might offend some Neo- Nazis?” she points out.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Private Unaided English Medium School in Karnataka, adds that such a notice coming this late in the academic year strikes him as odd. “If there is a problem, it should be brought to notice earlier and rectified,” he says.

He says that there are always objections raised in study material and the nature of these complaints and what is paid attention to changes depending on the party in power.

Reform committee

Karnataka Text Book Society has been tasked with forming an expert committee and analysing social science and language books from Classes one through 10.

Experts fear such a body may be biased as their members nor review process has been revealed.

“There is a need for an independent body that reviews textbooks. They should not be swayed by the vested interests of any government,” he says.

Prerana too agrees that such a committee is required. “The process should be made transparent and inclusive and not dependent on who is in power,” she says.

Malavika emphasises on a stronger feedback channel during the making of textbooks. “Feedback from all stakeholders including parents and students can also be considered rather than be swayed by sectarian and politically motivated pressure groups,” she explains.

Too young to understand?

In a statement regarding the issue, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the deleted passage is “not only irrelevant but also beyond the comprehension of children.”

But are children in class six, too young to understand these concepts?

Malavika believes that we should not be underestimating the intellect of children. “Children perceive and understand difference, diversity and oppression. It is important to talk about issues rather than sweep them under the rug,” she says.

Prerana adds that learning about the truth is important from the beginning. “If one grows up in a conservative environment they will be largely conservative throughout. You cannot make someone inclusive after a certain age,” she explains.

“An ideal way to address the issue will be to look at the pedagogical and epistemological issues with Indian education and knowledge creation and dissemination. Inclusive and diverse expert panels need to be constituted to revise textbooks,” says Malavika.

Prerana adds that textbooks must be revised every two years.

“A re-evaluation of all subject matter must be conducted by an independent body. We are discovering new things everyday and textbooks should be updated to reflect that,” she says.

Only in Indian syllabi

Aloysius D’Mello, Principal of an IGCSE/IB school says the issue of hurt sentiments and subsequent passage edits is a problem of the Indian system. “I have taught different syllabi all over the world for over 40 years, I’ve never faced such a problem in ICSE, IGSCE or IB,” he says. He believes the problem is more political than academic.

The passage

It spoke about the scarcity of food during Vedic period due to the Brahmanical practice of sacrificing agricultural animals and offering milk and ghee to the gods during havans [fire rituals].

The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board and the head of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh raised the issue.