Roadies auditions go virtual 

Over the years, Rannvijay Singh has become synonymous with reality television. From winning the first season of Roadies in 2003, becoming a gang leader to hosting it, Rannvijay has become a fixture on MTV Roadies.

“I auditioned for Roadies because I saw an advertisement for it. All of us thought we would just be participating in adventure sports.”

Things have changed in leaps and bounds since then, he says. “Today, the show has become a stepping stone to something more. Being a Roadie has become a badge of honour. It has become more than a show; it is a lifestyle synonymous with adventure.”

Infamous for its tough auditions, the show — which is now in its 17th year — has been defined for non-viewers by screaming matches and fights between contestants.

According to him, this is a smart part of the show. “Roadies has shaped people by encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones. The point is to find out what your limits are by being put in a situation you have never been in before.”

Recently, it was announced that Roadies Revolution would hold its auditions online for wild-card entries. The auditions, which will also be broadcast on Facebook, has drawn a fair bit of attention.

The show itself is no stranger to virtual entries. Roadies Battleground, for instance, is an online contest that invites aspiring participants to send in video entries. Rannvijay believes it is possible for reality television to adapt to a similar virtual format.

The panel did not really miss out on the ‘authentic’ experience of the auditions as MTV did conduct physical auditions before the lockdown, Rannvijay tells Metrolife.

“Going digital also tells us that we can adapt. We are now giving people at home the chance to prove themselves,” he explains.

Describing the experience as “amazing”, he says it has provided many young people with the platform to showcase themselves.

“The auditions can be quite tough. Having them online has made it easier for these kids to open up. On the set, it is a little more difficult with so many people and cameras around.”

Talking about the new season, Rannvijay says the team will be careful and take the necessary precautions post-lockdown. “The priority right now is to keep everyone safe. We will begin shooting only once it is safe to do so. There is no point in being anxious right now, especially when there is nothing we can do.”

