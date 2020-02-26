Sartorial choices for summer weddings

Summers in India can be brutal but that shouldn’t deter you from looking your very best at weddings. Whether you are the lucky ones tying the knot or the best friends running around to make sure all the arrangements are in place, your outfit should be light and breathable to allow freedom of movement but dressy enough to light up your Insta feed. Metrolife spoke to

some designers about the trends that will allow you to make a splash during summer weddings.



A design by Pooja Sampat.



Opt for light weight fabrics

Designer Pooja Sampat says one should steer clear of brocades, velvet and heavy silks to beat the heat. “Opt for light weight luscious silk, cotton and linen blends instead. Indian

summers call for airy and flowy silhouettes so it is also a good time to choose fun silhouettes in pretty floral prints with a hint of embroidery over heavily embroidered garments.

Chiffon, organza and tulle are good choices

For summer weddings, it is important to find a fabric which is breathable, flowing and lightweight. Akshay Jain, managing partner at Greenways, creators of handloom ethnic wear for women, points that one can opt for chiffon (“It is traditionally made from silk but comes in a variety of fabrics nowadays. Chiffon is very easy to wash and can be dyed in various shades”) or organza (“The lightweight fabric is mainly used for dresses and skirts with volume. Although it might look very sheer, organza is very strong and long lasting”).

One can also opt for tulle, cotton silk and chanderi fabric for summer weddings. “Choose saris with less embroidery. Printed, floral and plain saris with borders are smart summer-wear options,” he says.

Akshay adds that purple, light yellow, mauve, beige and soft grey are trending colours.

Wear pastel and bright shades

Brides and grooms are opting for pastel and bright shades for a summer wedding, says Manish Chotrani, founder of the brand Jiya by Veer Designs. “There are many options to choose from; such as lilac, lavender, lime green, powder blue, mint, sunny yellows, blush pink tones and neutrals like beige gold, off-whites and even grey,” he says.

Pointing out that feather weight fabrics such as nets and silks work best for wedding and occasion wear, Manish says that embroidery or detailing with threads, beads, mirrors and coloured zardozi will stand out on these fabrics, giving a grand yet delicate feel to the outfit.



An outfit from Jatin Malik Couture.



Silk blends good for menswear

Most bridegroom outfits sit stiffly on the torso, giving them the appearance of sitting on a hanger. The groom should be comfortable and the fabric should flow, not sit stiffly on him,

says Jatin Malik, founder of Jatin Malik Couture.

“Our spring summer collection has a lot of teal blues and teal greens as well as unlined sherwanis for men. We are also using sage green and lemons this season,” he says.

He adds that the fabric that we are using is a blend of cotton and silk. We stay away from overused fabrics like raw silk for sherwanis and achkans because that is heavier and has more sheen to it. Silk blends give a nice textured feel to the fabric.

“Men should experiment more with styles like the bundi with kurta and churidaar. We gave this traditional attire a contemporary look by including an unlined, longer version of a Nehru jacket with a tuxedo collar. It’s a best seller now.”



Richa Gupta, designer



Statement sleeves and sparkle

With fashion getting bolder, brides are not shying away from adding extra bling and colour to their wedding look. “We are thinking playful and unexpected, such as pinks and greens and bold prints with a lot of accessorising. Tulle and layered lehengas, statement sleeves and lots of sparkle should be ideal,” says Richa Gupta, designer and founder of ‘Bloom by Richa Gupta’.