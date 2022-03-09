Song on pursuing dreams released on Women’s Day

From Mug to Mike, a platform to train hobbyist singers, on Tuesday released an anthem to mark Women’s Day.

Titled ‘Dil ki sun zara’, the song aims to inspire women to listen to their hearts and work towards making their dreams come true.

The music video was conceptualised by Archana Hallikeri and composed by Sunil Koshy, both founders of the platform. Sahil Sultanpuri has written the lyrics.

Sunil shares how the song came along, “We have previously released two songs for Women’s Day. ‘Jeene Ka Haq’ in 2018 and it is about women’s safety. And ‘Hum Shakti Hain’, a song for acid attack victims, in 2021. We wanted this year’s song to be a happy note, given all the sad things happening around us.”

Apart from Sunil, six singers from different walks of life — Nidhi Srivastava, Jayati Roy, Surat Segal, Dr D Jai Ganesh, B K Srinivas, and Prabhudev B Metri — have rendered their voice to the song.

The team started working on the song last month when the third outbreak of Covid-19 was fading.

“The tune was composed in the first week of February. Over Zoom sessions, I taught the tune and its nuances to the singers, and they practised. The lyrics were written later. We recorded the song by the end of February,” he adds.

It proved to be a learning curve for the vocalists. “In a cover song, a singer can always refer to the original singer. But in an original composition like ours, one can improvise till the end,” he provides a comparison.

The song’s video was shot on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in Bettahalli, near Tumakuru Road.

“The vocals were recorded in Bengaluru and the instrumental music was recorded in Kochi,” he informs.

The music video was screened on Tuesday at the KLE Society’s Women’s Day programme in Belagavi. It can be viewed on From Mug to Mike’s YouTube channel.