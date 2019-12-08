Thinking print on print? Here’s how you can slay it

Print on print is one of the boldest but the trickiest trends in the fashion world. Although one of the most well-received trends, donning a print on print or incorporating it in everyday life can be intimidating. But what’s fashion without risks?



Model in designer Bhumika

Sharma's design.



Prints are fun, colourful and in-trend. The fact that it doesn’t need much ornamentation makes them timeless fashion. Having said that, if the print on print look is not done right, it can turn into a huge fashion faux pas in the blink of an eye.

So what is the best way to wear this trend effortlessly? Metrolife finds out.

Pairing print on print is super fun and is a trend that is here to stay, says designer Bhumika Sharma. Prints add that extra twist to any ensemble and make it look ultra-chic and young.

“Wear a printed sari and pair it with a printed blouse. One can also experiment with print on print kurta-sharara set, anarkali, pant-suits, skirts and cape sets,” says Bhumika, adding, “It is a great idea to embellish the print on print outfit with some embroidered element which could be a statement belt or just an embellished neckline.”

Minimalism is the key

While donning a print on print, it is important not to go overboard by accessorising or embellishing the outfit. “Adding prints to your wardrobe is a fun way to keep your look fresh and trendy while maintaining your basic style. You should be able to feel comfortable and have fun at the same time,” Bhumika says.

Avoid too much contrast

Designer Vedika Merh is of the opinion that the best way to go about a print on print is to keep the print consistent on top and bottom.



A model in an ensemble

by Vedika M.



“This makes the look very simple and classy at the same time. Avoid a lot of contrast because that just makes the entire outfit look very busy. The best thing is to keep the top and the bottom, either in the same colour palette or have it in a light-deep format.”

While experimenting with two different prints, keep the palette in the same tone but avoid two different prints with two colour palettes, she says.

According to her, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one celebrity who has her print on print look on point.

Choose the right colour

While donning print on print, choose colours that suit your skin tone. Designer Rashi Menda recommends deeper and pastel colours for Indian skin tone.

“Avoid loud hues like neon, even though it is trending at the moment. Pink and red works really well,” she says adding, “Play with combinations, either go with subtle base colour and focus more on the print or the other way round. The idea is to balance the overall look and not look excess. You can also introduce the colour-wheel pattern, if you are thinking of a cross-combination look.”

While talking about prints, floral comes first on the list, this print looks great on any body type. “The next season is all about polkas, so you can also try co-ordinates with this print,” she suggests.

A print on print ensemble can often look overcrowded. To avoid this, team a cami top and wide-legged bottoms — this way, it doesn’t look like there is too much fabric sitting on your skin.

Things to keep in mind

- If you are wearing full bottoms, like a palazzo pant, the top should either be sleeveless or short sleeves.

- If you are going with big prints, colours should be subtle.

- While donning this look, make sure there are some textures going on like pleats and ruffles.

- Go minimalistic on accessories, makeup and shoes because the focus here is what you are wearing.

- Drapey fabrics work really well.

— shares Designer Rashi Menda