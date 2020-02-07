Why ‘Joker’ bagged 11 nominations at Oscars 2020

The Oscars 2020 is almost upon us and many feel that Todd Phillips’ Joker will win several awards this time around. The popular psychological-thriller bagged 11 nominations, edging out 1917 and The Irishman and emerged as the most talked-about film in recent times. While the Joaquin Phoenix starrer evoked extreme reaction upon release, the fact is that the buzz surrounding the biggie is justified. With the big day around the corner, here is a look at why Joker deserves to dominate the 92nd Academy Awards.

Gripping subject

There’s no denying that gun violence has become a burning issue in the United States of America because of a series of unfortunate events. Joker touched upon the serious topic in a sensitive manner without glorifying or elevating the violent protagonist. The film also featured a gripping climax, which highlighted that there is no place for mob mentality in a healthy society as such a thing is associated with anarchy.

The bar was quite high

Joker is arguably one of the most well-known characters from the DC universe. In fact, it can even be said that the supervillain terrorised numerous ‘Gen Y’ kids, becoming an inseparable part of their childhood. The Joaquin Phoenix showed the character in a new light while keeping its essence intact.

Team effort

Being a psychological-thriller, Joker featured a few sequences which were slow and self-indulgent. However, the terrific background and on-point editing elevated these scenes, highlighting the trauma associated with them, which proves that Joker was a flawless team effort.

Joaquin Phoenix

The final and most obvious reason behind the Joker wave is the reel ‘Clown Prince of Crime’ himself--Joaquin Phoenix. The powerhouse performer did justice to the role of a lifetime highlighting the character’s pain without going overboard. He has also been winning hearts with his speeches about climate change, which has indirectly added to the film’s aura. Enough said!