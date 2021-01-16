Beginner vegan recipes

Resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to keep. If your goal for the year is to turn to vegan,

then we’ve got your back. Just like with anything else, vegan cooking is simple once you know where to start. Also, a good number of Indian dishes are vegan by default. To get you going, here are a few recipes you can try out.

Vegan brownies

Ingredients

Ground flaxseed 2 tbsp

Dark chocolate, roughly chopped 200 gm

Coffee granules 1/2 tsp

Vegan margarine

80 gm

Self-raising flour

125 gm

Ground almonds

70 gm

Cocoa powder 50 gm

Baking powder 1/4 tsp

Golden caster sugar

250 gm

Vanilla extract 1½ tsp

Method

Heat oven to 170°C. Grease and line a 20cm square tin with baking parchment.

Combine the flaxseed with 6 tbsp water and set aside for at least 5 mins.

In a saucepan, melt the chocolate, coffee and margarine with 60 ml water on low heat. Allow to cool slightly.

Put the flour, almonds, cocoa, baking powder and salt in a bowl and stir to remove any lumps.

Using a hand whisk, mix the sugar into the melted chocolate mixture, and beat well until smooth and glossy, ensuring all the sugar is well dissolved.

Stir in the flaxseed mixture, vanilla extract and remaining chocolate, then the flour mixture. Spoon into the prepared tin.

Bake for 35-45 mins until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean with moist crumbs. Allow to cool in the tin completely, then cut into squares. Store in an airtight container and eat within three days.

Vegan banana bread

Ingredients

Large over ripe bananas 3

Vegetable/sunflower oil 75 ml

Brown sugar 100 gm

Plain flour 225 gm

Baking powder 3 heaped tsp

Cinnamon or mixed spice 3 tsp

Dried fruit or nuts 50 gm

Method

Heat oven to 200°C. Mash the bananas with a fork, then mix well with oil and brown sugar.

Add flour, baking powder and cinnamon or mixed spice, and combine well. Add dried fruit or nuts.

Bake in an oiled, lined loaf tin for 20 minutes.

Check and cover with foil if the cake is browning.

Bake for another 20 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool a little before slicing.

Falafel burgers

Ingredients

Chickpeas, cooked, rinsed and drained 400 gm

Small red onion roughly chopped 1

Garlic clove chopped 1

Parsley a handful

Ground cumin 1 tsp

Ground coriander 1 tsp

Harissa paste or chilli powder 1/2 tsp

Flour 2 tbsp

Sunflower oil 2 tbsp



Method

Pat dry the chickpeas with kitchen paper. Tip into a food processor along with the onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, harissa paste, flour and a little salt. Blend until fairly smooth, then shape into patties with your hands.

Heat the sunflower oil in a non-stick frying pan, and fry the burgers for 3 mins on each side until lightly golden. Serve with the toasted pita bread, tomato salsa and green salad.

Breakfast Frittata

Ingredients

Olive oil 3 tbsp

Mushrooms finely chopped 200 gm

Small onion finely chopped 1

Red bell pepper seeded and finely chopped 1

Garlic cloves peeled and chopped 3

Kale or spinach chopped 300 gm

Chickpea flour 1 cups

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Quinoa cooked 1/2 cup

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line an 11-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

In a large saucepan, warm half the olive oil over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, and pepper and cook for about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and kale or spinach leaves, cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the chickpea flour, remaining olive oil, and 1½ cups water to make a batter. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Add the cooked vegetables, quinoa, and parsley, then stir until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined cake pan and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges.