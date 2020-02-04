Peppy numbers are needed: Aziz

Singer and music composer Nakash Aziz has made a name for himself with hits in films such as ‘Aisha’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘R... Rajkumar’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Fan’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bharat’ and many more. He also has an impressive discography in the Tamil, Telugu and Bengali industries.

His songs have crossed over 500 million streams on Gaana.com, which is a testament to his increasing popularity in the country.

Nakash’s latest offering was ‘Superstar’, a fun single which he sings along with Chitralekha Sen. The song has been released by Virtual Planet Music, directed by Divya Prakash and produced by Naresh–Anand. Metrolife finds more about the singer’s journey.

When did you first discover your love for singing?

I think I have loved music right from the time I heard the songs of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’; they sounded very fresh. Although I was a toddler back then, I remember operating the music system by myself (my parents never stopped me) and listening to the songs.

In Hindi, most of your songs to be peppy, upbeat numbers. Do you fear being typecast?

I am already typecast but I feel peppy numbers are necessary; I am flattered that composers all over the country trust me with this genre. Pritam da should be credited entirely for recognising this aspect in my singing because iniitially I was mostly inclined towards singing soft or sad numbers.

You seem to be one of the busiest singers in India right now. What would be an ideal way of relaxation for you?

I don’t know if I am one of the busiest singers in the country; I just feel lucky to be spending time in the studio. I relax by watching YouTube videos or listening to podcasts. Or I take my bike out for a spin in the middle of the night. I mostly chill at the Bandra bandstand and have a cup of Boost from the cycle coffee-wala. Watching the sea also calms me down.

Are you not active on social media?

Even though I am not a big fan of social media platforms, I am active when I have time and when I feel like sharing something with my followers. I keep putting stories on my Instagram profile. But I believe that anything in excess can be harmful.

You were born near Mangalore but you have sung very few Kannada songs. Why?

I guess I’ll have to move there for me to be able to sing more Kannada songs. I never say no to a song from my hometown. The composers there will be able to explain the reason behind this a little better, I think.

What’s the predominant sound of your band ‘Final Call’ like?

‘Final Call’ doesn’t have a particular sound; it’s an attitude. In today’s time everyone is trying really hard making music for the masses and trying to be active in every way. We at ‘Final Call’ believe that music need not be taken so seriously; it should be enjoyed. The entire band has a laidback attitude and are a happy-go-lucky bunch enjoying every moment of life.