Saint Thyagaraja aradhana openswith music today

A feast of classical music marks the 174th Vaidika Aradhana of Saint Thyagaraja, being held for the second time in Bengaluru.

Conducted for 172 years in Thiruvaiyaru, Tamil Nadu, the event moved to the city last year. It will be held from January 29 to February 2, at the Sri Sringeri Shankara Matha, Shankarapuram.

Top classical musicians are performing every day from 5 to 9 pm during the five-day festival. “We didn’t have the time to organise the musical part last year but we wanted to make sure it happened this year,” says veena artiste Suma Sudhindra, one of the directors of the music festival. The planning took two months.

“The response was overwhelming and we have artistes from all over Karnataka coming to perform,” she says.

Each artiste is given a 20 minute slot. All India Radio’s classical music channel, Amritavarshini, FM 100.1, is broadcasting all the music programmes live. Both the morning religious ceremonies and the evening concerts are streamed on YouTube. On the final day, musicians gather for Goshti Gayana (group rendering) of the saint’s five gems (Pancharatna Kritis) at 11 am. This will be telecast live by Sankara TV.

Entry is free. For more information contact 98450 30336.