Soha keeps me calm, says Kunal Khemu

I began as a child actor and being exposed to filmmaking that early gave me the confidence to face the camera. I didn’t commit to too many films because my parents were keen that I concentrate on my studies and complete my education before taking on something big.

I was always drawn to the stage and writing because of my grandfather Moti Lal Kemmu. We lost him a year ago. But he still lives on through the rich legacy that he has left behind. I discovered that my love for writing and thought process comes from my grandfather. He worked hard at his art. He won three presidential awards and was awarded the Padmashri but he never wore his popularity on his sleeve. I got my love for theatre and folk art from him. I wrote a lot of plays and even directed a few when I was in college. It is unfortunate that theatre and theatre-related activities are not supported in India as much as it is abroad. If theatre had financial stability, many would have taken it up as a profession.

Experimented a great deal

After I took to acting in a big way, I experimented with comedy in films like ‘Dhol’ and ‘Golmaal 3’, I worked with more intense characters in films like ‘Malang’ and ‘Kalank’. There was a time when I did too much comedy that directors wouldn’t come to me with intense scripts. It took me a while to break that mould.

My latest film, ‘Malang’, has given me the chance to explore the performer in me. It is intense, challenging and a thoroughly engaging film. Becoming Micheal (the character that I play in ‘Malang’) both in my appearance and mentality was an interesting process. The many discussions with the director helped me become that character.

Another film that I am co-producing with Soha (wife Soha Ali Khan) is a biopic of Ram Jethmalani. Soha and I have a large circle of friends in the legal circuit. The many discussions among them about the cases fought by Ram and his landmark judgements inspired us to make a film on him. He was kind enough to oblige us and give us the details that were required for the film.

Marriage made things better

Soha has been an influential part of my life for the longest time. She and I have had very different upbringing but we indulged each other in a lot of debates and discussion about marriage. The best part about our marriage is that we respect each other’s space and professions. Soha is, in fact, the stability aspect in my life and she keeps me calm. I know that she will be there when I need her. Our lives changed when our daughter Inaaya came by. All of two years old and four months, she keeps us on our toes and brings out the child in us. There are teething issues, but we are learning to take care of her and working towards giving her as normal a childhood as possible.

Kashmir is close to my heart

There are a few things that I hold very close to my heart and one of them is Kashmir. I am bothered about the present situation in Kashmir and totally relate to what the ordinary people are going through. I can feel their fear, stress and uncertainty because I lived there till I was six. We later moved to Mumbai. Terrorism was at its peak when I lived there. I would shudder each time my parents and grandparents spoke about Kashmir and what is going on there. I have been asked why I don’t air my views on a public forum. I don’t believe in doing so because there could be chances that it would be misinterpreted. I don’t want any misinformed news doing the rounds.

(As told to Nina C George)