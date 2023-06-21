10 places in Bengaluru to learn Carnatic music

Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha

Founded by industrialist A Alagappan in 1986, it promotes classical dance and music. Classes are held both on weekdays and weekends. Its 650 members actively participate in monthly concerts, workshops and its annual music festival. All events are held in its own auditorium.

At Indiranagar; contact office.isangeethasabha@gmail.com

Sumati Sumadhura Sangeetha Kendra

Headed by Sumati Bhaskar, who has 25-plus years of teaching experience, it offers Carnatic vocal classes, both online and offline. Students are encouraged to sing in temple events, and trained to take the Karnataka government’s music examinations. An annual event is held to showcase their talent.

At Halasuru; call 97396 61728

Poorvi Sangeeth Academy

Founded in 2013, it teaches Hindustani and Carnatic music and creates awareness about the classical traditions of India. Faculty includes professionals with 20-plus years of experience.

At Malleswaram; contact 96869 10170; poorvisangeethacademy.in

Shruthi Sangeetha Vidyalaya

This institution is headed by Anupama Rao, who has over 16 years of experience. It offers Carnatic vocal, veena and semi-classical music classes for both junior and senior-level students. Classes are held twice a week and emphasis is placed on understanding shruti, talam and sahitya.

At Banashankari; call 99001 20604

Navya Natya Sangama

A leading school for dance and Carnatic music (vocal and veena), this 13-year-old institution, headed by Geetha Srinat, provides opportunities for students to take part in events such as Gadinadu Utsava, and also on TV channels.

At Lingarajapuram; call 99029 02565

Sunada Bharathi

Classes are taught by Rekha Prasad, an MSc with a Vidwat in Carnatic vocal music. She has taught for 20 years, and also teaches online and offline. She has students all over the world.

At Malleshwaram; call 99020 27032

Shankar Mahadevan Academy

Founded in 2010 by singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and entrepreneur Sridhar Ranganathan, it is a chain that offers a wide range of courses. Classes are offered both online and offline.

At Richmond Road; write to admissions@shankarmahadevanacademy.com for details

Rhythms College of Fine Arts

It was founded by Dr Vishwanath Prasad H in 1996. With 125 faculty members, classes are held twice a week for beginners and five days a week for advanced students.

At seven locations; call 99027 89600

Swaramedha

Dr Chinmaya M Rao is the founder and principal of this institution. He is a Carnatic vocalist, playback singer and music director. Classes are held online and offline, and students are encouraged to become peace ambassadors through music.

At RR Nagar, Banashankari, JP Nagar, and Kengeri; contact: 94499 11590, chinmayamrao@gmail.com

Eshwaralaya

Headed by Usha Srinivasan, students here are trained in the theory and practice of Carnatic music. Concepts like managing stage presence and handling sound are also taught. It offers both online and offline classes.

At CV Raman Nagar; contact 98807 66349, eshwaralaya@yahoo.com