8-year-old releases single

8-year-old releases single

Little Talia Jose is busy writing and recording songs

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS ,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 23:35 ist
Talia Jose

An eight-year-old Bengalurean is putting up her songs on music streaming platforms. 

Talia Jose, who lives in Whitefield, has just released a track titled ‘Head held high.’ She wrote it in her mother’s car in 2019.

“I wanted to listen to the radio and my mother wanted to focus on the road and drive, so she didn’t allow me to switch it on. I got bored and I started writing the song,” she says. 

The lyrics are based on the third-grade student’s imagination and what she saw outside the window. She had written songs earlier, but this is the first she recorded.

“After I wrote the lyrics, I showed it to my piano teacher, who told me to record it. Soon the pandemic came, and we had to record it at home,” she says. A video version of the song will be released next week.

“I have written 13 songs since then. The topics are different — oceans, my desire to own a puppy, and about a friend,” she says.

Talia also doodles, paints and skates, and plays basketball, tennis, and football.

Anju Cherian, her mother, says Talia has always been musically inclined. “She loved listening to all kinds of music including rock and pop. She has been taking vocal classes since five, and piano lessons for three years,” says Anju.  The song is available on Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Shazam, and other platforms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

young singer
Songs
Talia Jose

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 