8-year-old releases single

An eight-year-old Bengalurean is putting up her songs on music streaming platforms.

Talia Jose, who lives in Whitefield, has just released a track titled ‘Head held high.’ She wrote it in her mother’s car in 2019.

“I wanted to listen to the radio and my mother wanted to focus on the road and drive, so she didn’t allow me to switch it on. I got bored and I started writing the song,” she says.

The lyrics are based on the third-grade student’s imagination and what she saw outside the window. She had written songs earlier, but this is the first she recorded.

“After I wrote the lyrics, I showed it to my piano teacher, who told me to record it. Soon the pandemic came, and we had to record it at home,” she says. A video version of the song will be released next week.

“I have written 13 songs since then. The topics are different — oceans, my desire to own a puppy, and about a friend,” she says.

Talia also doodles, paints and skates, and plays basketball, tennis, and football.

Anju Cherian, her mother, says Talia has always been musically inclined. “She loved listening to all kinds of music including rock and pop. She has been taking vocal classes since five, and piano lessons for three years,” says Anju. The song is available on Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Shazam, and other platforms.