Bengalureans remember Dr K Bhujang Shetty 

Bengalureans have been paying rich tributes to Dr K Bhujang Shetty since his passing on May 19. He was an ophthalmologist, a diabetes reversal expert, and a philanthropist. He was 69.

In a conversation with Metrolife, his family and peers remembered his philanthropic efforts in the field of eye health and also his compassion.

Dr Bhujang was the chairman of superspeciality eye hospital Narayana Nethralaya. Hailing him as “one of the biggest doctors of ophthalmology”, his son Dr Naren Shetty, hospital’s vice-chairman and head of department of cataract and refractive lens services, says “his helping nature” is what he wants to carry forward.

This Friday, his family and close friends are holding a memorial event.

“He was the glue of the family. He always passed witty comments and made everyone laugh,” recollects Dr Naren, who was inspired by his father to become an eye doctor.

Dr Bhujang wanted to provide free healthcare in the early years of his marriage but was advised by his family to build his practice first, recollects Dr Naren. “He went on to do a lot of free cataract surgeries and provide many free services later,” he says.

Dr Bhujang was “a healer more than a doctor”, says his son-in-law Dr Rohit Shetty, who is also the vice-chairman of the hospital. “Though he was not religious, he was spiritual,” he shares. He points out that many of his staff from the early days of his career are still around — that’s 30 to 40 years.

It was easy to work with him, reminisces Dr Rohit. “He never gave us any coaching. We followed his philosophy of faith and healing,” adds Dr Rohit.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Health, had known Dr Bhujang for 45 years. He was not only a close relative of Dr Bhujang but also a dear friend. “More than his service as a doctor, we all need to emulate his service to humanity,” he says. He was responsible for providing eyesight to a large number of people, he adds.

Reversing diabetes

Dr Bhujang, who had been diabetic for more than 25 years, was able to reverse his condition with dietary changes. He set up a Reversing Diabetes Clinic in 2021 at Narayana Nethralaya’s Rajajinagar and Electronic City branches. The clinic has a team of 15 specialists including ophthalmologists, retina specialists, general physicians, and dieticians.

At the age of 67, Dr Bhujang registered himself as a PhD student to back up his findings on reversing diabetes. His mission was to get diabetes to go into remission. “He always said ‘You don’t always need pills to cure an ill (meaning illness)’,” recalls Dr Rohit.