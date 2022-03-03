IT employees protest against new labour codes

Members of the All India IT and ITes Employees’ Union have launched a countrywide campaign, #FridayProtest, where weekly public protests will be held in every city, including Bengaluru.

The members are protesting the new labour codes that do away with hard-won labour rights.

The central government recently introduced four labour codes, which indirectly and discreetly replace several labour laws without retaining many rights contained in them, explains Suman Das Mahapatra, president, All India IT and ITes Employees’ Union (Karnataka).

“The protest, which has grown into a movement of sorts, will address the issues faced by the IT and ITeS employees. Our union was formed in 2018. We currently have a membership strength of 3,000 employees across the country. Post the pandemic, more people are getting associated with us, thanks to the malpractices of the corporate organisations becoming more evident,” explains Suman.

He points out that, in terms of workplace safety and the right to unionise, the new codes are abhorrent. “They constitute illegitimate interference of the state in the employees and workers rights to organise and choose their own union leaders. They elevate the government’s power to reject or indefinitely delay the registration of trade unions. They make it easier for strikes to be declared illegal, which means that workers and those who aid workers can be charged and arrested easily,” he explains.

The members strongly feel that these labour codes are a move to make any workers’ agitation a “dangerous affair”.

The IT industry is highly segmented in terms of working hours and conditions. “ITeS workers, for instance the BPO workers, face the brunt of long working hours with discouraging and toxic work environments. Even in large IT companies, there is a differentiation in terms of hours and rights. However, all IT and ITeS employees are in the same boat when it comes to dissatisfaction about work, and being precariously employed,” adds Suman.

He also feels that the rights against “abrupt and mass termination” are not implemented, as seen during the pandemic.

“Unions ensure that these laws are implemented, and ensure sustainable and fair growth of the industry. The employees need an assurance of protection of their rights, a responsibility towards their mental and physical health, and a respect for their time and dignity,” he sums up.

Why is it called #FridayProtest?

The idea of Friday protest by the members of the All India IT & ITeS Employees Union was inspired by The Fridays for Futures movement, which was started by activist Greta Thunberg in 2018. “#Fridayprotest is a form of agitation and involves the distribution of leaflets. This is an effort at educating the working class and creating a class consciousness”, explains Suman.

Some of their demands

Revoke all four labour codes

Reinstate all IT & ITeS employees who were retrenched during the pandemic period

Forced resignation should immediately be stopped

Temporary working force should be made permanent