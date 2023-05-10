Japan Habba is back in the offline mode

After two years of online events, the Japan Habba is back in Bengaluru in its offline format.

In its 15th edition, the cultural exchange between Indians and the Japanese will be held over the weekend at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), CV Raman Road. It will also be streamed online.

This year, the festival aims to celebrate returning to the in-person format and has Fushichou (Japanese) or Phoenix — Rising from the ashes as the theme.

The two-day event will revive activities from the previous editions but also host new contests, workshops and experiences, informs Pavithra Dashmi Parthan, chairperson, Japan Habba organising committee.

Japan Habba began as a cultural fest to “celebrate the Japanese culture in India” in 2005. In 2018, it added a tech fair to apprise attendees of education opportunities in Japan, career options in Japanese companies in India, and also the latest technology trends in Japan.

The fair will be held on the first day of the festival (May 13) and will host over 30 Indian and Japanese companies and universities.

It is organised in association with IEEE-IISc Student Branch, Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry- Karnataka, and JETRO Bengaluru.

Indo-Japanese dance and music performances, and competitions like kagami orgami, karaoke, and a quiz on Japan are slated for May 14. A show by Tomokuni Terukina, a Sanshin master from the Ryukyu classic Afuso-ryu Musical School, is the highlight on Day 2. He is flying down from Okinawa, Japan.

Pop culture events like Pokémon Go, a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament, and talks on anime and manga will be held in a separate section at the venue. “Of particular interest is the latest edition of Animathon, India’s largest anime and manga quiz,” Pavithra points out. And, of course, the cosplay, which will be headlined by the Monster Hunter cosplay group. “Over 50 cosplayers will take centre stage,” she signs off.

Tech and jobs fair on May 13; cultural events on May 14, at National Science Seminar Complex, IISc, CV Raman Road. For schedule and tickets, visit japanhabba.org