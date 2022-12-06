Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

A leopard scare pervades parts of Bengaluru, with four leopards being sighted on the outskirts in the last week.

The cats were seen in Turahalli and Kengeri, on the southern outskirts of the city, and near the ITC factory near Meenakunte on the northern outskirts.

Leopards don’t usually stray into human habitats, says conservation biologist Sanjay Gubbi.

“They can survive in a wide variety of habitats including human-modified areas (like maize and sugarcane fields) because of their adaptability. They require just about 4 kg of food a day. These factors help them survive even in areas with a high human density,” he explains.

Quarrying, mining, and agricultural expansion have destroyed natural leopard habitats, and in many areas the cats now survive in sub-optimal habitats, he says.

If you see one

Gubbi has some suggestions for city residents sighting big cats. “Don’t panic or run. Stay calm and walk away slowly. Don’t immediately sit down or hide when you see a leopard,” he says.

S S Ravishankar, deputy conservator of forests, says one must maintain a safe distance, at least 10 metres, and move away slowly from the animal.

“Don’t venture around or disturb the animal by throwing stones. Since the leopard is a shy animal, it will move away by itself,” he says.

It is best not to crowd around a wild cat. “If the leopard is sighted in a farm or a building, don’t circulate videos and photographs, as this could encourage people to crowd around it,” says Gubbi.

Leopards do occasionally enter buildings. In such situations, quietly close the door and inform the forest department, he says.

Wait it out

If you are on foot, and spot a leopard at close quarters, give it 30 seconds to a minute to come out of the initial surprise, and then walk back calmly and slowly. “Always keep an eye on the leopard,” says Gubbi.

Alert mode

Those living on farms must take precautions once an alert is announced by the authorities.

If you have sheep, goats, and poultry, or pets like dogs, secure them in an enclosed space at night, says Gubbi.

Keep your house and the area around it well lit. If the grid power is unavailable in your area, use solar lights, he says.

Another piece of advice is about hygiene. Dispose of meat and poultry waste properly. “Throwing them in the open attracts dogs, and they are prey for leopards,” says Gubbi.

If you have a farm where you need to switch on the pump at night, explore technological solutions such as SIM card-activated mobile starters, he says.

Avinash Krishnan, wildlife biologist and director of A Rocha India, an NGO that works in the areas of environmental education and conservation, says leopards are “the most resilient of all large cats” in India.

“With technology advancements, it is easier to spot them. Also if prey (cattle and dogs) is easily available, they could come into such areas more frequently,” he says. Those who go out at night must travel in a group or carry a torch and whistle. “In most cases, the leopard will retract by itself,” he says.

Make sure to inform the forest authorities if you spot a leopard. “It is important to make sure the right information is passed on, as one must keep the safety of the animal and people in mind,” he says.

Whom to call?

Forest department’s Aranya helpline — 1926

S S Ravishankar, deputy conservator of forests, says forest staff walk the forests every day. The helpline receives calls and communicates with those on the ground.