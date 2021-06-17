Lush forest in Hosur welcomes students

A private forest spread over 50 acres, filled with rich flora and fauna, is open to students and conservationists.

Called the Sacred Forest, it is part of the 320-acre TVS Motor Factory in Hosur, about an hour’s drive from central Bengaluru.The forest is host to 442 species of plants and 291 species of animals, and is replete with water bodies.

Starting about 20 years ago, the company planted 2,500 trees every year. “The forest is an ongoing process. Our chairman Venu Srinivasan wanted the company to be as eco-friendly as possible. It was his idea to convert 15 per cent of land at all our plants into lush green forests,” says P Venkatesan, vice president (civil). The forest comprises a variety of native species such as jamun, sandalwood, mango, fig, amla and almond, says Preston Ahimaz, forest consultant for the company.

The fruit trees provide a great feast for birds. “Some of these trees, like the sandalwood, were not even planted by us. It is the birds that carried the seeds into the forest over the years,” he says.

The forest is now a safe sanctuary for several species. It also houses some endangered species such as the Indian grey pangolin and the grey slender loris.

A butterfly garden is part of the lush spread. “Across the forest, we have created different habitats to cater to different species, and the butterfly garden is one such habitat. It is filled with various plants that attract butterflies,” Preston tells Metrolife.

He says the factory is ‘zero-pollution,’ and so the birds and animals are not disturbed. “Over the years, we have ensured that no harm is caused to the green grove from our activities. Even if a snake enters the factory, the workers are trained to not harm it in any way,” adds Venkatesan.

A team of 10 is employed to maintain the forest. “A naturalist oversees the water bodies and forest areas, and experts are consulted on specific matters,” he says.

The company’s plants in Mysuru and Himachal Pradesh also have similar green belts.

Educational opportunity

Around 600 school students from 30 schools visit the forest in Hosur annually. “We believe that when we have such a vibrant, well-built ecosystem, it should be used to educate people,” says Preston. An educational programme was launched in 2019 to further this objective but the pandemic has put a halt to it. Once Covid restrictions are lifted, the forest is open to naturalists and students by prior appointment. “We recommend the weekends. Our team will not only give you a tour of the forest but also our factory,” says Venkatesan. May to October is the ideal time to visit as the forest is in its most vibrant state, he says.