Movie stars campaignfor weavers in distress

Many Kannada movie stars are going all out to support weavers in distress by buying their products, and talking about them online.

Duniya Vijay, Priyanka Upendra, Dhruva Sarja, Ishaan, Parul Yadav, Ashika and Krishna have launched the Desi Mystery Bag campaign in support of the Desi Trust and Charaka Cooperative Society.

Ahead of the festive season, many stars are posting messages on their social media pages and encouraging naturally dyed handloom products.

The Great Wave, a virtual and in-person festival, aims to connect people around the world with the hashtag #savegramodyoga.

About 800 from Shiva mogga alone are affected by the pandemic.

Charaka’s godowns are filled with 87,000 metres of naturally dyed handloom fabric and garments worth Rs 16 lakh. “While we have consistently shown profits every year, we were declared insolvent on August 28. Charaka stopped weaving as we could not produce more handloom products,’’ says Prasanna Heggodu, founder of Charaka.

Every purchase of Rs 1,500 brings you a collection of fabric and apparel, customised to your taste and size, according to a press note.

