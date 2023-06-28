No objection to Milma foray into state, says KMF

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells a wide range of products under the brand name of Nandini, says its Kerala counterpart is free to market its products in Karnataka.

In April, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) had taken objection to the KMF opening two Nandini outlets in Kerala.

In a fresh twist, last week, KCMMF announced plans to set up stores to sell its brand of Milma milk products in Karnataka.

B C Sateesh, managing director of KMF, says he has no objection to Milma bringing its products to Karnataka. “It’s an open market. Anyone is free to sell their products if they wish to,” says Sateesh. Both federations are under the fold of the co-operative system, and KMF enjoys a good rapport with KCMMF, he tells Metrolife. “We have helped each other on many occasions. In the past, during festivals like Onam, when there is an excess demand for milk, we have helped them with supply. We even exchange new ideas and findings during our national-level monthly meetings with all milk federations,” he says.

He does not expect a dip in KMF sales. “Our products are sold across the country and our quality is among the best. Ultimately, it’s the customers’ call,” he says. KMF is now busy with the expansion of its chain of Nandini Cafe Moo outlets.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka in May, Home Minister Amit Shah had hinted at Nandini and Amul working together, and Amul had announced it would deliver milk in some Bengaluru neighbourhoods.

The news was not well received, with political parties and social media users suspecting a move to merge KMF with Amul. KMF is the second largest dairy cooperative in India, after Amul.