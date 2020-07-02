Oximeters handy indetecting infection

Doctors say a pulse oximeter is part of a larger screening and testing process of Covid-19, and could help families know about a possible coronavirus infection.

Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, says the device is particularly useful to check for Covid-19 infection among the elderly, and those with respiratory symptoms and comorbidities such as asthma and diabetes.

“Generally, in Covid-19, the oxygen level in blood falls,” he says.

He advises families with people above 60 to invest in an oximeter. The infection is spreading in groups where immunity levels are low and health services are difficult to access.

Asha workers who go for house-to-house surveys could use these pulse oximeters to identify potential patients, he suggests.

Dr Ranganath R, senior consultant, pulmonologist, Narayana Health City, agrees the device is a good buy, given the rapid spread of the virus.

“Two wavelengths of light pass through the finger and measure one’s pulse rate and how much oxygen is in the system,” he explains.

Among those test positive, 80 to 85 per cent cases only need symptomatic treatment and monitoring, says Dr Ranganath.

He advises people to watch out for symptoms. “Even if the oxygen level is good and one is feeling breathless and has high fever, one should head to the hospital,” he says.

Well stocked

Leading pharmacies in Bengaluru are well stocked when it comes to oximeters.

“In fact, oximetres and thermometers have been in high demand since the lockdown. At least four to five oximeters are sold every day at our shop,” says Abdul Jaffar, who mans the Maruthisevanagar branch of a pharmacy chain.

Metrolife called up several pharmacies across Bengaluru, and all of them reported a rise in the sale of oximeters. Dhananjaya Kumar, proprietor of a pharmacy in Gattigere, sells at least three every day. “They are in high demand since last week,” he says.

Available online too

Oximetres are available online on many platforms. Among the well-known brands are Dr Trust (USA), Choicemmed, LifePlus and Medtech. Prices start at Rs 1,251; most come for less than Rs 3,000.

Action plan

So what should you do if the oxygen level falls?

Call up a Covid-19 hospital.

Self isolate.

Call for an ambulance if you’re feeling uncomfortable.

Keep medical records ready.