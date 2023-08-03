Six fun activities to do with friends

Paintball

Gather your troops, throw on your suits and arm yourselves for a paintball session. Best played with a large group, this activity helps you blow off steam. Some places in Bengaluru to enjoy paintball: Paintball X, Akshayanagar (prices start at Rs 8,500 per team comprising a maximum of 10 players), Paintball Arena, Jakkur (Rs 399 per person), and Play Arena, Sarjapur (Rs 350 upwards per person).

Baking

Those who prefer to stay indoors can try their hands at baking together. Mug cakes are easy to make and can be turned into cake pops should they go wrong. Fudgy brownies or chocolate chip cookies are ideal for those open to something a bit more elaborate.

Escape rooms

There’s nothing that strengthens a bond like solving problems together. Groups can put their minds together to solve clues and break out of a locked room within a fixed duration. Here are some options in the city: Breakout, Koramangala (Rs 650 per person for 50 min), Mystery Junkies, Koramangala (Rs 800 per person for 1 hr 30 min), and The Amazing Escape, Indiranagar (Rs 799 upwards for a group of 4-5 players).

Sleepover-cum-movie night

One can throw on their most comfortable set of pajamas and settle in for a night of back-to-back movies over hot chocolate and popcorn. Pick feel-good classics that revolve around the theme of friendship. Here are some recommendations: ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘The Hangover’, ‘Jolly Days’, ‘Mean Girls’.

Karaoke night

Singing along to some popular tracks can prove to be a stress-buster. Pairing that with some drinks and food makes for a date to remember. Places that offer karaoke in the city: Shakesbierre, Brigade Road (has dedicated karaoke rooms), The Local (on Thursdays) and What’s in a Name, Koramangala (every night).

Spa

Getting a full body massage or mani-pedi treatment is a good way to spend quality time with friends.