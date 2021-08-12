Translation fellowships offered in 10 languages

A Bengaluru-based trust has announced translation fellowships to mark India’s 74th Independence Day.

The New India Foundation, with an office in Yemalur, is offering fellowships to encourage translation of outstanding non-fiction works from 10 Indian languages to English.

Proposals can be submitted for translation of books from Kannada, Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Urdu.

“We’re looking for important and interesting works that reflect modern India. Anything around politics, society, culture and history is welcome. Apart from fiction, we’re open to any texts that help us get a better understanding of modern India,” says Niraja Gopal Jayal, trustee of the foundation.

The source text has to be published after 1850. The jury includes trustees Niraja Gopal Jayal, Srinath Raghavan and Manish Sabharwal, and experts in 10 languages.

The six-month fellowship comes with a stipend of Rs 6 lakh. At the end of six months, the fellows are expected to publish their translated works.

“Unlike our previous fellowships, where fellows were required to put their jobs on hold, the translation fellowship does not require that. They can continue working during the term of the fellowship,” Niraja adds.

How to apply

Those interested can apply on the New India Foundation website before December 31, with a CV and a sample translation. There are no restrictions on who can apply. A shortlist will be announced in early 2022 and three fellows will be chosen after interviews.