News Live: Under-construction tunnel in MP caves in, labourers trapped
News Live: Under-construction tunnel in MP caves in, labourers trapped
updated: Feb 13 2022, 08:33 ist
Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
08:32
Jaishankar to begin his three-day Philippines visit today
07:52
48-year-old held for raping mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Palghar, Manor Police said. The accused is alleged to have been raping the woman for the past five months, according to the police.
(ANI)
07:50
Politics over dress code blights students' lives
Over the past week, the notion of college has changed for Shanmukha (name changed) and his friends. What once was a place of learning has become a divided house.
He says of the 105 students in his class, 50 started sporting saffron stoles from February 4, protesting against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. By February 7, all five Muslim classmates (both male and female) stopped attending college. Those students who were neutral were also offered stoles and asked to join the march against the hijab.
Under-construction tunnel in MP caves in, labourers trapped
An under-construction tunnel of the Bargi canal project caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, trapping nine labourers, a senior official said on Saturday.
Among the trapped labourers, three were safely rescued. The rescue operation was underway to rescue the remaining labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team which arrived from Jabalpur, Katni collector Priyank M said.
07:49
India to showcase Tejas light combat aircraft at Singapore airshow
India will showcase its Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) at the four-day Singapore Air Show next week with an eye on the possible export potential of the indigenously-developed jet to friendly countries in years to come.
Mamata Banerjee dissolves all existing posts in Trinamool Congress
In a significant development, Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dissolved all the existing posts in the party and formed a 20-member national working committee after holding a meeting with some senior party leaders at her Kalighat residence.
Jaishankar to begin his three-day Philippines visit today
48-year-old held for raping mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Palghar, Manor Police said. The accused is alleged to have been raping the woman for the past five months, according to the police.
(ANI)
Politics over dress code blights students' lives
Over the past week, the notion of college has changed for Shanmukha (name changed) and his friends. What once was a place of learning has become a divided house.
He says of the 105 students in his class, 50 started sporting saffron stoles from February 4, protesting against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. By February 7, all five Muslim classmates (both male and female) stopped attending college. Those students who were neutral were also offered stoles and asked to join the march against the hijab.
Read more
Under-construction tunnel in MP caves in, labourers trapped
An under-construction tunnel of the Bargi canal project caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, trapping nine labourers, a senior official said on Saturday.
Among the trapped labourers, three were safely rescued. The rescue operation was underway to rescue the remaining labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team which arrived from Jabalpur, Katni collector Priyank M said.
India to showcase Tejas light combat aircraft at Singapore airshow
India will showcase its Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) at the four-day Singapore Air Show next week with an eye on the possible export potential of the indigenously-developed jet to friendly countries in years to come.
Read more
Mamata Banerjee dissolves all existing posts in Trinamool Congress
In a significant development, Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dissolved all the existing posts in the party and formed a 20-member national working committee after holding a meeting with some senior party leaders at her Kalighat residence.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!