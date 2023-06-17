India Political Updates: 'Earlier it was focused only on Nehru but now contributions of all PMs shown,' BJP on museum name change
updated: Jun 17 2023, 11:20 ist
11:20
Modi always thought India could mirror developments abroad, during his foreign trips: Jaishankar
VIDEO | “During PM Modi’s international visits, he used to analyse the progress in other parts of the world and it was in his mind that the development taking place around the world is also possible in India,” says Union Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to the… pic.twitter.com/ufCChZAxCq
Congress's Gourav Vallabh meanwhile contested that this name change by BJP would not 'diminish' Nehru's 'personality'
#WATCH | Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed | Congress leader Gourav Vallabh says, "...They think that removing the name of Jawaharlal Nehru from the board will diminish his personality. People of the country consider Nehru ji the architect of modern India...I'd… pic.twitter.com/XoyvLEYBdz
'Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru but now the contributions of all PMs have been shown,' BJP on museum name change
#WATCH | Congress did not showcase his (Jawaharlal Nehru) contributions properly in the museum. I visited the museum and some of his documents, and chairs were kept but now it is very well displayed. Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru but now the contributions of all… pic.twitter.com/l9OGOPBqFN
VIDEO | "They (AAP-led Delhi government) are taking the help of Delhi Assembly panel to harass officers (bureaucrats). They themselves are afraid," says Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva day after Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly summons Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in… pic.twitter.com/2880enSdzH
Congress wants all like-minded parties to join hands to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Patole
07:34
'Tyranny of unelected', Raghav Chadha slams TN Guv for opposing Senthil Balaji continuing as minister
Hours after Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday opposed arrested state minister V. Senthil Balaji continuing as a member of the council of ministers as "he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dubbed it as yet another case of "tyranny of the unelected".
In a series of tweets, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, "Another case of tyranny of the unelected. Tamil Nadu Governor has unilaterally remarked that an MLA can't continue as a minister - something which is unheard of. Constitutionally, council of ministers is CM's sole prerogative, not Governor's."
IANS
07:30
Nadda to address BJP's rally in Tripura today
BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Friday as he will address a mega rally in South Tripura to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.
