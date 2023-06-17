India Political Updates: 'Earlier it was focused only on Nehru but now contributions of all PMs shown,' BJP on museum name change

  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 11:20 ist
  • 11:20

    Modi always thought India could mirror developments abroad, during his foreign trips: Jaishankar

  • 11:18

    Congress's Gourav Vallabh meanwhile contested that this name change by BJP would not 'diminish' Nehru's 'personality'

  • 11:15

    'Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru but now the contributions of all PMs have been shown,' BJP on museum name change

  • 10:28
  • 07:36

    Congress wants all like-minded parties to join hands to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Patole

  • 07:34

    'Tyranny of unelected', Raghav Chadha slams TN Guv for opposing Senthil Balaji continuing as minister

    Hours after Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday opposed arrested state minister V. Senthil Balaji continuing as a member of the council of ministers as "he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dubbed it as yet another case of "tyranny of the unelected".

    In a series of tweets, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, "Another case of tyranny of the unelected. Tamil Nadu Governor has unilaterally remarked that an MLA can't continue as a minister - something which is unheard of. Constitutionally, council of ministers is CM's sole prerogative, not Governor's."

    IANS

  • 07:30

    Nadda to address BJP's rally in Tripura today

    BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Friday as he will address a mega rally in South Tripura to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

