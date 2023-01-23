India Political Updates: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses Kerala Assembly session
India Political Updates: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses Kerala Assembly session
updated: Jan 23 2023, 09:32 ist
09:28
My govt is committed to uplifting the extremely poor & vulnerable families: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | My govt is committed to uplifting the extremely poor & vulnerable families from their present state for which micro plans are being drawn up. My govt is committed to land & housing for all in both rural and urban areas: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan pic.twitter.com/TLMbIku2SC
People in Tripura will drive out CPI(M), Cong candidates: Deb
Hitting out at the CPI(M)-Congress alliance in Tripura, seniorBJPleader Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said the two parties, "having fooled people for decades with fake promises, should now be ready to get a befitting reply" from them in the next month’s elections.
He claimed that the CPI(M), which ruled the state for 25 years, has no chance of returning to power.
"Communists have become non-existent worldwide. There is no chance of the CPI(M) returning to power in the state, given that it oppressed people here for several years," Deb said during a rally in Sonamura area of Sepahijala district.
08:11
AIMIM, AAP, DAP 'B-teams' of BJP formed to cut Congress votes: Jairam Ramesh
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) of being theBJP's "B-teams", alleging they were formed with the sole aim to cut the Congress votes' in the country.
