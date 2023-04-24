India Political Updates: It is unfortunate that Pak's certificate is required to decide which is real Sena, says Shinde over Thackeray's remark
India Political Updates: It is unfortunate that Pak's certificate is required to decide which is real Sena, says Shinde over Thackeray's remark
updated: Apr 24 2023, 08:13 ist
Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH.
08:09
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes dig at predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, says it is unfortunate that Pakistan's certificate is required to decide who the real Shiv Sena belongs to.
07:51
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shares purported video of Jharkhand minister in phone chat with woman
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared a video clip on social media purportedly showing Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta engaging in an "obscene" phone conversation with a woman. Terming the video "fake and edited", the minister said his political opponents circulated it to tarnish his image.
07:50
Ahead of his Kerala visit, CPI(M) urges Modi to answer on Pulwama
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala to take part in "Yuvam-23", the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Sunday protested across 14 districts in the state and posed one hundred questions to him over various issues.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes dig at predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, says it is unfortunate that Pakistan's certificate is required to decide who the real Shiv Sena belongs to.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shares purported video of Jharkhand minister in phone chat with woman
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared a video clip on social media purportedly showing Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta engaging in an "obscene" phone conversation with a woman. Terming the video "fake and edited", the minister said his political opponents circulated it to tarnish his image.
Ahead of his Kerala visit, CPI(M) urges Modi to answer on Pulwama
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala to take part in "Yuvam-23", the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Sunday protested across 14 districts in the state and posed one hundred questions to him over various issues.