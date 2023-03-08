India Political Updates: BJP leaders using Pulwama widows to gain political mileage, says Rajasthan CM

What secret is BJP govt hiding with encounter: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked theBJPin Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the deceased in the "Allahabad murder case" was a member of the ruling party and the one whose name has cropped up is its minister.
"When will thoseBJPworkers, who are destroying the image of party, be reduced to dust or removed from ministerial posts," Yadav asked in a tweet in Hindi.
BJP leaders using Pulwama widows to gain political mileage, says Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted theBJP, saying some of its leaders were disrespecting the widows of martyrs and using them to gain political mileage.
This comes a day after relatives of three CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack reached Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s residence and demanded a meeting with the party high command, accusing the state government of not fulfilling promises made to them.
Manik Saha to take oath as CM of Tripura for the second consecutive term at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala today
Yogi Adityanath participates in Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple
