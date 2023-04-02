India Political Updates: HDK says he will not entertain any ‘rebellion’ as JD(S) faces ‘Bhavani challenge’
updated: Apr 02 2023, 08:33 ist
07:41
Bribe for tender case: K'taka BJP MLA sent to 10-day judicial custody
The Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday sent Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa to 10-day judicial custody in connection with the bribe for tender case.
Justice Jayath Kumar issued the order after the Lokayukta sleuths produced the accused before the court.
Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested on March 27 and produced before the court the next day. The entire episode has caused embarrassment to the party ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.
07:40
HDK says he will not entertain any ‘rebellion’ as JD(S) faces ‘Bhavani challenge’
Amid the family feud over Hassan Assembly seat in poll-bound Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will not entertain any 'rebellion.'
He also said the second list of candidates will be released on Monday including for the Hassan seat.
The Hassan seat has become a big headache for Janata Dal (Secular), which is witnessing a rebellion within the first family of the party.
The party which was among the first to release its list of candidates has not been able to finalise a name for Hassan constituency yet.
The reason being that the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law and H D Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna is adamant about contesting the election from Hassan, which is a JD(S) stronghold.
