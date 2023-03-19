India Political Updates Live:Madras HC likely to hear case against election to the post of AIADMK's general secretary

Asaduddin Owaisi says history will remember Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) for strengthening BJP in India
Bihar | History will remember Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) for strengthening BJP in India. When Gujarat was burning, he was a Railways minister. If he thinks majlis (AIMIM) is party of Muslims, he should remember he can't move beyond Kurmis & Kushwahas: AIMIM chief in Purnea (18.03) pic.twitter.com/c1wVs36szS
A petition was filed in the Madras High Court yesterday by the OPS faction against the election to the post of AIADMK's general secretary. HC is likely to hear the petition today on an urgent basis.
ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique attacked in Kolkata
Former UP Cong chief Lallu gets 1 year in jail in defamation case
Ajay Kumar Lallu, former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a four-year-old defamation case.
The two-time MLA from Kushinagar's Tamkuhi Raj constituency, was also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Ambrish Kumar Srivastava.
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference youth wing president resigns from party
The youth wing president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference on Saturday announced his resignation from basic membership of the party.
Saleem Parray announced his resignation in a video message but did not cite any reason.