India Political Updates: Sachin Pilot to sit on 1-day hunger strike against Gehlot-led govt
India Political Updates: Sachin Pilot to sit on 1-day hunger strike against Gehlot-led govt
updated: Apr 11 2023, 09:41 ist
09:40
After losing national party status, TMC exploring legal options to challenge EC decision
After losing the national party status, the Trinamool Congress is exploring legal options to challenge the decision of the Election Commission, a party source said.
The EC withdrew the national party status of the TMC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday.
"The party is exploring legal options to challenge this decision by EC," a TMC source said on Monday.
08:56
AIMIM is B-team of BJP: JD(U)
JD-U has said that the AIMIM and its leaders are "B-team" of the BJP who give statements to "polarise" voters.
The remarks came from JD-U official spokesperson Abhishek Jha soon after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for wearing Pathan suit, shawl and caps during the Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence on Sunday.
"Our government is taking action against those involved in communal violences in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. The Bihar police is not distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims. If someone is accused of communal violence, he is being penalised. We are not looking at favouring any particular community. Anyone involved in communal riots is an enemy of society. The Bihar government has zero tolerance on corruption and we cannot look at a person or society through the spectacles of religion," Jha said.
08:56
No tickets for relatives in UP municipal polls: BJP
The BJP will not give tickets to relatives of the ministers, MPs and MLAs in the upcoming local body elections. A decision to this effect was taken at a late-night meeting of the party leadership held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence on Monday.
The meeting also discussed the strategy to ensure maximum win percentage for the party. According to a senior minister who attended the meeting, the leadership also took feedback from ministers and gave their valuable suggestions.
07:51
BJP list of candidates faces Modi hurdle, Karnataka CM says Amit Shah to decide on list
07:50
Sachin Pilot to sit on on-day hunger strike against Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Sachin Pilot will be holding a fast on Tuesday against his own party-led government in Rajasthan, under chief minister Ashok Gehlot, to press for action against corruption in the state.
