India Political Updates: AAP leader Gopal Rai to join wrestlers' protest at 11 am
updated: May 03 2023, 08:16 ist
08:13
AAP leader Gopal Rai to join wrestlers' protest at 11 am
Delhi Cabinet Minister andAAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai will on Wednesday join the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He is slated to reach the venue at around 11 am, tweeted the party's handle.
08:10
Priyanka to address rallies in India, Bidar South, hold roadshow in Gulbarga
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra isset to attend public meetings in Indi andBidar South, and hold a roadshow in Gulbarga on Wednesday, the official handle of the party tweeted.
07:54
'Bigger change' coming in Maharashtra politics after Pawar's resignation, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh
#WATCH | “… NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics…”: Dilip Ghosh, BJP National Vice President on Sharad Pawar stepping down as NCP chief pic.twitter.com/R51GXWsU3T
Karnataka: Parties go all out for vehicles customized for electioneering
With campaigning ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election in full swing, political parties are investing heavily in modified vehicles to add to the campaign buzz.
DH found that parties spend anywhere from several thousand to a few lakh rupees to modify multi-utility vehicles so that they bear party insignia and allow candidates to address people from the vehicles.
Pawar resignation triggers range of emotions in NCP
Emotions ran high after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday suddenly announced his decision to quit the top post as stunned workers protested -- one of them even threatened to kill himself -- while leaders broke down amid chorus that the octogenarian leader must revisit his move.
The room was full of multi-coloured receipt bundles, almost knee-high. Check post receipts, this reporter asked. He nodded and added with his characteristic sardonic smile: “They are all fake.” Those receipts, collected by Indian Forest Service officer Dr U V Singh and his team, were seized from more than 20 check posts through which dumpers transported illegally extracted iron ore from mines in Ballari to the Belekeri port in Ankola. Nearly 35 lakh tonnes of iron ore seized from those dumpers and kept at the port was stolen and shipped abroad.
Congress will be uprooted if devotees of Hanuman rebel against it: Karnataka CM Bommai
Congress would be uprooted from the country if the devotees of Lord Hanuman rebelled against it, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.
The epic scandal that annulled sympathy for BSY
