Indian Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh on its 79th day

Mamata to travel to Delhi on December 5 for G20 meet called by PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will travel to New Delhi on December 5 to take part in a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on preparations for the G20 Summit.
Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the West Bengal chief minister.
"I will be travelling to New Delhi on December 5 to participate in the PM's meeting," Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly.
India will host the G20 Summit in September 2023.
BJP expects to win 32-plus seats in 2 districts in MCD polls
As the election for upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is nearer, all parties have ramped up their preparation with the BJP claiming to win more Assembly seats than that in the 2017 MCD election.
Reviewing the ground situation of Naveen Shahdara and Keshav Puram districts in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expecting to win more seats than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Naveen Shahdara has 20 seats with 50 per cent women BJP candidates, expecting to win 100 per cent seats this time. During 2017 MCD election, BJP shrank to 12 seats out of the 20 seats.
'We don't need Sachin Pilot': BJP reacts to Gehlot's allegations
BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Thursday said his party "cannot be held guilty" for the tussle between Congress party colleagues Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot after the Rajasthan Chief Minister alleged the saffron party had sent Rs 10 crore to each MLA of Pilot camp to topple the Congress-led state government.
"Sachin Pilot has nothing to do with BJP. This is an internal quarrel within the Congress. How can we be guilty of the ongoing feud? There is no substance in Gehlot's allegations. We never met or talked to Pilot. We never needed Pilot before, and we don't need him even now," he said.
