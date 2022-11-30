India Political Updates: Congress names candidate from Siaha seat for 2023 Mizoram Assembly polls
updated: Nov 30 2022, 08:15 ist
08:04
3 ex-AAP legislators join BJP ahead of MCD polls
Three former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators here on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on December 4.
Surendra Singh, Raju Dingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh -- the former AAP MLAs, joined the saffron party in presence of Delhi unit BJP president Adesh Gupta, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel.
During their stay in the AAP, Surender Singh (Commando) was an MLA from Delhi Cantt, Raju Dhingan a legislator from Trilokpuri constituency, and Chaudhary Fateh Singh had represented Gokalpur.
07:56
Gehlot, Pilot show unity; state Cong chief calls it 'united colours of Rajasthan'
Days after trading barbs, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with former deputy chief minister and his junior party colleague Sachin Pilot attended a meeting here that was convened to discuss preparations for the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra that is expected to enter Rajasthan in the first week of December.
Both Gehlot and Pilot greeted each other in the meeting. Later, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared photographs on Twitter with a caption 'The United Colours of Rajasthan'.
Those seen in the photographs are Dotasra, along with Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Pilot and Gehlot.
07:56
Terrorism in form of love jihad ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma': Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that "terrorism in the form of love jihad" was a ploy "to finish sanatan dharma" and urged people to unite against it.
The rural development minister was speaking at a programme held in Mohammadabad here to commemorate the death anniversary of former MLA Krishnanand Rai.
"Terrorism has taken a new shape in the form of love jihad...it is a ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma' in India. The followers have to unite and foil this conspiracy," he said.
07:50
Congress names candidate from Siaha seat for 2023 Mizoram Assembly polls
Opposition Congress in Mizoram on Tuesday named former state government official N Chakhai as the party nominee from the Siaha constituency in the 2023 assembly polls.
