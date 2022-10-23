India Political Updates: Rahul recalls family connection with Karnataka on last day of yatra in poll-bound state
updated: Oct 23 2022, 09:28 ist
09:26
'Ek Nath, Kamal Nath': Cong powerhouse to be party's MP face in 2023
The Congress has come up with a newpoliticalstrategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year.
While the Congress is keen to teach a lesson to those MLAs who toppled its government in the state by defecting to the BJP, the grand old party'spoliticalchances will rest solely on state Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 after a decade-and-a-half but its own MLAs toppled the government after 22 Congress MLAs along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party, taking the total number of Congress MLAs quitting the party to 29.
08:47
As countdown starts for WB panchayat polls, TMC has a lot to answer for
As the West Bengal State Election Commission has blown the bugle for the three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal in March next year,politicalcircles feel that the rural civic body polls would be under totally different circumstances compared to the previous three occasions in 2008, 2013 and 2018.
08:35
Hefty loss to MCD due to parking fee collection irregularities, alleges AAP
TheAAPon Saturday claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suffered a big "loss to its exchequer" due to irregularities in the collection of parking fees and alleged that senior BJP leaders have been involved in the malpractice.
Speaking at a press conference here,AAP's MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak demanded an investigation into the matter by the Lieutenant Governor, according to a party statement.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegation comes ahead of the civic polls.
08:32
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to wind up K'taka leg, enter Telangana
Congressleader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Yermarusto make a final exit from Karnataka and enter Telangana via that state's Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.
According toCongressoffice-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.
08:14
Rahul recalls family connection with Karnataka on last day of yatra in poll-bound state
On the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that his family has a long connection with the state, as he reminded that his grandmother and mother had won crucial elections from here. (PTI)
